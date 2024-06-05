Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 83 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 839.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Stock Up 0.4 %

AIZ stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.50. The stock had a trading volume of 395,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $121.51 and a one year high of $189.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.87.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.