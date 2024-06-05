Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Insider Christopher Richards Acquires 311,715 Shares

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Richards bought 311,715 shares of Apiam Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$106,606.53 ($71,548.01).

Christopher Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Christopher Richards purchased 1,701,996 shares of Apiam Animal Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$595,698.60 ($399,797.72).

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Christopher Richards acquired 1,174,271 shares of Apiam Animal Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$392,206.51 ($263,225.85).

Apiam Animal Health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04.

About Apiam Animal Health

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. It engages in the provision of veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.

