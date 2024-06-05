Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

ARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.08%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.49%.

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at $606,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at $606,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 134.6% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

