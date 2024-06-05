Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.14

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 590533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

ARI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -179.49%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $12,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,031,000 after buying an additional 120,055 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 789,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 78,833 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 400.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 66,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

