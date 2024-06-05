Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,566 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.90% of Apollo Global Management worth $1,004,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $119.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

