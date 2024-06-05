Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $14.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

