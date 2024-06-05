Arbutus Biopharma’s (ABUS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ABUS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. 2,082,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,323. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $685.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 572.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 83,950 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,149,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,978 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 139,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Featured Stories

