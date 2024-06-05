Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Trading Down 1.3%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $101.19 and last traded at $101.25. Approximately 314,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,753,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,689 shares of company stock worth $8,464,617 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

