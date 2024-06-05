Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Holdings Lifted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,689 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $60,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 29,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total transaction of $14,041,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total transaction of $14,041,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 14,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total transaction of $2,024,554.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,263,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,713,844 shares of company stock worth $231,791,136 in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Ares Management Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,989. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day moving average is $127.80.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

