Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 200,000 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Agios Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.1% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.31% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $78,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 188,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.77. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $48.44.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGIO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

