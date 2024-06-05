Armistice Capital LLC Buys New Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.04.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $604.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $624.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of -229.78 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.