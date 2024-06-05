Armistice Capital LLC Has $14.79 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,290 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $14,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 763,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,100,000 after acquiring an additional 97,058 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $2,254,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.87.

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,822. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.88.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.