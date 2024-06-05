Armistice Capital LLC Invests $296,000 in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 159,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.58% of Adial Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ADIL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. 2,160,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,895. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

