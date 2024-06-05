Armistice Capital LLC Invests $851,000 in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 492,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.94% of Momentus at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Momentus Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MNTS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 802,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83. Momentus Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.
Momentus Company Profile
