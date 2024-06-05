Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 273,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Enveric Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ENVB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. 110,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,441. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). As a group, analysts anticipate that Enveric Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

