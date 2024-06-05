Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $540,000 Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,682 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Logitech International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,223,000 after buying an additional 121,060 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 760,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 415,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 469,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other news, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Logitech International Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.71. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $100.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Further Reading

