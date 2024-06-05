Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% during the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

HGV stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,840. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.89. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

In other news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,712.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

