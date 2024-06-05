Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Purple Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,882,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.54% of Purple Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Purple Biotech by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Purple Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of PPBT remained flat at $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 64,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,602. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. Purple Biotech Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.82.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Analysts forecast that Purple Biotech Ltd will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

