Armistice Capital LLC Purchases 58,000 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,236,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.63% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $35,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 20,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 61,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,479. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $468.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VYGR. Guggenheim began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

