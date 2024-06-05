Armistice Capital LLC Sells 536,000 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,000 shares during the quarter. Biohaven accounts for 0.9% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.87% of Biohaven worth $64,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,225,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,465,000 after buying an additional 456,062 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after buying an additional 86,890 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 510,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 60,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,429,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Biohaven Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Biohaven stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 219,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,106. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at $73,325,097. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at $73,325,097. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,305,102.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 252,734 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,764 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.