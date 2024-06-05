Armistice Capital LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Okta by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,854,000 after buying an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 290,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,292,000 after acquiring an additional 215,292 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Okta by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Westpark Capital raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,574. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

