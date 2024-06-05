Armistice Capital LLC Takes Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 356,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 114,238 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period.

Shares of SRAD remained flat at $10.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. 72,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.11 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $271.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRAD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

