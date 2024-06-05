Armistice Capital LLC Trims Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,650,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 442,000 shares during the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.8% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $134,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,844 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $436,572.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $511,677.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $436,572.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $302,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,383. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $27.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. 56,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,944. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

