Armistice Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,012 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $492.00 to $397.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.35.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LULU stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $304.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,713. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.92 and a 200-day moving average of $425.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

