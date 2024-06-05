Arweave Trading Up 15.2% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Arweave has a total market cap of $2.94 billion and $103.15 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $44.74 or 0.00062794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71,249.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.12 or 0.00673860 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00088753 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000276 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
