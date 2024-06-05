Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 279,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 260,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AAWH

Ascend Wellness Trading Down 1.0 %

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of $212.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

(Get Free Report)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.