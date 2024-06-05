Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 279,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 260,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Read Our Latest Report on AAWH
Ascend Wellness Trading Down 1.0 %
Ascend Wellness Company Profile
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ascend Wellness
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.