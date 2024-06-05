Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $3.30 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.50. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 163.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.94) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

Featured Stories

