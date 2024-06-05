ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 1.1 %

AACG opened at $0.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.02. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

