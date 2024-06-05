Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Surge Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Surge Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.79.

Surge Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

SGY stock opened at C$6.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$682.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.89 and a twelve month high of C$9.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.01.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$158.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.95 million. Surge Energy had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Jared Andrew Renton Ducs sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$29,182.86. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.