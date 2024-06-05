AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,288,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after buying an additional 798,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,178,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,929,445. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $130.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on T. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.