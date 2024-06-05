Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 114.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $4.19 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,488,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,020,000 after buying an additional 2,487,778 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after buying an additional 1,824,592 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after buying an additional 169,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $11,793,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

