Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading Down 3%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $15.00. 342,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,164,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVDL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The firm had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2617.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $552,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $78,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after buying an additional 266,851 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

