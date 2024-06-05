Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $36.55 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $36.55 or 0.00051400 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion and approximately $337.34 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00017365 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,583,072 coins and its circulating supply is 393,236,702 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.