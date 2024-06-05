Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 2.5% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1,592.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Target by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Target by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.95. The company had a trading volume of 900,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,894. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.11 and a 200-day moving average of $151.73. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

