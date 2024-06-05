Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises approximately 5.2% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $14,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Snowflake by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,317,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,775. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.90 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.