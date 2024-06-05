Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. 132,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 92,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Aztec Minerals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile



Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

