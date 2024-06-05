Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.94

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 89993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 84.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,660,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $14,327,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 886,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 104,422 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,549.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 448,003 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares during the period.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

