Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 8093366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

