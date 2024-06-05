Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 12.6 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.03.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

