BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU) Stock Price Up 1.2%

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.98 and last traded at C$21.91. Approximately 187,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 41,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.64.
BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.84.
