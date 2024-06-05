BioRem (CVE:BRM) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.93. 8,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 30,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

BioRem Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Get BioRem alerts:

BioRem (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.21 million during the quarter. BioRem had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 38.78%.

About BioRem

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioRem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.