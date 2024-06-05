Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $30,795.72

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $13.02 million and $30,795.72 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

