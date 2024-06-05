Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,859.32

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $13.20 million and approximately $31,859.32 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00086216 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00029888 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012171 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001386 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 82.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67688349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.