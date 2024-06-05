Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $34.69 or 0.00048619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $607.51 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00037230 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00013262 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000623 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000087 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Profile
Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.