BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0400

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $724.31 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012125 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,134.30 or 0.99999904 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00012564 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00110684 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00003977 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,106,806,268 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000328 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.