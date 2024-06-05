Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 1,371.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,992 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.63% of Blackbaud worth $29,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Blackbaud by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.03. The company had a trading volume of 254,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,365. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 192.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLKB

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,889,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,889,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $429,241.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,760,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,305,757 over the last 90 days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.