BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HYT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 190,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,359. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

