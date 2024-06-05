BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of HYT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 190,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,359. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
