BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock remained flat at $10.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 62,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,013. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
