BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock remained flat at $10.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 62,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,013. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.