BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
CII stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.46. 51,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,687. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $19.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
