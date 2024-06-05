BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. 149,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,165. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
